James Patterson Hosts Fox Nation Series ‘Unsolved’
Each episode sees novelist dive into unsolved homicide
Novelist James Patterson and Fox Nation are partners on the true-crime series Unsolved with James Patterson, which debuts April 1. There are three episodes.
"For decades, James Patterson has captivated the country with his bestselling titles, and we are thrilled to bring his incredible talents in storytelling and suspense to Fox Nation,” said Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation.
Patterson’s novels include Crosshairs, Circle of Death, the Jane Smith series and the Alex Cross series.
"I was totally gripped by these cases,” he said. “The fact that they are real-life stories–and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families–is very special."
Examining three unsolved homicide investigations, the series sees Patterson dive into the cases of Nanette Krentel of Louisiana, Elizabeth Salgado of Utah, and Brian Egg of California. The first episode examines Krentel, a pre-school teacher and wife of the local fire chief, who was found in her burned-down home with a gunshot wound to her head.
“Each episode of the gripping series will feature interviews with those closest to the investigations including friends, family members and detectives as Patterson walks viewers through the timelines and gruesome details that continue to unfold,” said Fox Nation.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.