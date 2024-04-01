James Patterson Hosts Fox Nation Series ‘Unsolved’

Novelist James Patterson and Fox Nation are partners on the true-crime series Unsolved with James Patterson, which debuts April 1. There are three episodes.

"For decades, James Patterson has captivated the country with his bestselling titles, and we are thrilled to bring his incredible talents in storytelling and suspense to Fox Nation,” said Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Nation.

Patterson’s novels include Crosshairs, Circle of Death, the Jane Smith series and the Alex Cross series.

"I was totally gripped by these cases,” he said. “The fact that they are real-life stories–and that we may help bring justice to the victims and their families–is very special."

Examining three unsolved homicide investigations, the series sees Patterson dive into the cases of Nanette Krentel of Louisiana, Elizabeth Salgado of Utah, and Brian Egg of California. The first episode examines Krentel, a pre-school teacher and wife of the local fire chief, who was found in her burned-down home with a gunshot wound to her head.

“Each episode of the gripping series will feature interviews with those closest to the investigations including friends, family members and detectives as Patterson walks viewers through the timelines and gruesome details that continue to unfold,” said Fox Nation.