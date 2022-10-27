Amazon Studios Taps Aldis Hodge to Star in 'Alex Cross' Drama Series
New series based on James Patterson's 'Alex Cross' novels
Amazon Studios has greenlit an original drama series based on James Patterson's Alex Cross book series.
The Cross series will star Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims in order to ultimately capture the murders, according to Amazon Studios. The series will stream on Prime Video.
“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”
Also: ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season Three on Prime Video December 21
The Alex Cross character has previously been portrayed by Morgan Freeman in such films as Kiss The Girls (1997) and Along Came a Spider (2001) as well as Tyler Perry in the 2012 Alex Cross film.
Cross is executive produced by Patterson, along with Ben Watkins, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa. ■
