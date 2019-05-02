James Holzhauer Becomes Second-Winningest 'Jeopardy!' Contestant With Win 21

James Holzhauer won his 21st consecutive Jeopardy! game Thursday, making him the second-winningest contestant in the game show's history.

Holzhauer, who won $80,615 during Thursday's game, has $1,608,627 in total winnings so far.

The professional gambler is second to Ken Jennings, who won 74 games with $2,520,700 in winnings.

Holzhauer's hot streak has catapulted Jeopardy!'s ratings. During the week ending April 21, the CBS Television Distribution show notched a 6.7 live plus same day household rating. The game show topped all of syndication among households.

