Jackson Promoted to GM of Nexstar Tri-Cities Operations

Nexstar Media Group has promoted Paula Jackson to VP and general manager of its broadcasting and digital operations in Tri-Cities, Tenn., effective immediately.

Jackson, a life-long resident of Johnson City, Tenn., has worked at the Nexstar stations in the market for 20 years, most recently serving as general sales manager.

She reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, and replaces Kenny Lawrence, who was promoted to GM of Nexstar’s Spartanburg operations.

“Paula is the ideal executive to lead Nexstar’s Tri-Cities operations and I am very pleased that we are able to promote her to the role of vice president and general manager,” said Vaughn.

“As a highly-qualified sales professional who has worked for two decades at WJHL and been a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area, she’s lived and worked in the community and is exceptionally familiar with the needs of its viewers and advertisers,” he Vaughn said. “She’s an innovative and experienced sales executive and an expert at creating, developing and executing exceptional local multi-platform solutions for the advertising and marketing clients of WJHL-TV, ABC Tri-Cities, and WJHL.com. We are very much looking forward to working with Paula in her new role.”

Jackson started her sales career in 1998 as an account executive with Nexstar in the Tri-Cities. She helped the station open two new news bureaus/sales offices in the market and expand its local show Daytime Tri-Cities. She also helped launch a cross-platform initiative “High School Standouts” that salutes community student athletes.

“I’m thrilled to be taking my career to the next level at WJHL and within Nexstar Broadcasting. It is my professional goal to be leading the broadcasting and digital operations in Tri-Cities, where I have spent my entire career in sales. This is a wonderful opportunity and I am grateful to Nexstar for this promotion,” Jackson said. “I’m fortunate that WJHL-TV, ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com are strong operations with a legacy of outstanding journalism and service to the community. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated staff in this new role.”