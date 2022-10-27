Jack Harlow, Amy Schumer Set to Host ‘SNL’
Rapper Harlow pulls double duty October 29
Jack Harlow pulls double duty on Saturday Night Live October 29, hosting and performing as the musical guest. The rapper and singer-songwriter makes his SNL hosting debut that day, and has been the musical guest once before.
From Louisville, Harlow has three Grammys and his newest album is Come Home the Kids Miss You.
Amy Schumer hosts for the third time November 5. Inside Amy Schumer is in season five on Paramount Plus and Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is on Food Network. Her movies include Trainwreck. Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy makes his SNL musical guest debut that night.
Airing on NBC, SNL will air an original episode on November 12, with guests to be announced.
The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■
