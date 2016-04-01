‘It’s Always Sunny’ Renewed for Seasons 13, 14

FXX has renewed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for seasons 13 and 14 as the way-offbeat comedy wraps up season 11. Season 12 starts in early 2017.

In live-plus-seven ratings, It’s Always Sunny averaged 1.1 million viewers 18-49 this past season.

“If anyone doubts the power of a camcorder and a dream, just look at It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which was a DIY backyard pilot when Rob, Charlie and Glenn brought it to FX and will go down in TV history as one of the most loved and enduring comedies,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “Few shows make it this far or have such devoted fans, and we owe it all to the creative vision and great humor of the creators and cast who keep Sunny fresh and inventive every season.”

Speaking with B&C earlier this year, exec producer and star Charlie Day saw a long future for It’s Always Sunny. “We haven’t felt like we’ve burned out ourselves or the characters or the subject matter,” he said. “In many ways, it’s possible there’s no end in sight.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows the dreams and schemes of Paddy’s Pub owners Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito). McElhenney created the series and is executive producer along with Howerton, Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby.

The show is produced by FX Productions.

According to FXX, It’s Always Sunny will tie The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet as the longest running live action comedy series in TV history. Among popular comedies, M*A*S*H* and Cheers both ran for 11 seasons.