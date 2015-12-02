‘Worst’ Is Yet to Come: FXX Orders Third Season of Dark Comedy

FXX has ordered a third season of comedy You’re the Worst from Stephen Falk, creator and executive producer, who has reached an overall deal to develop and produce projects for FX Networks and FX Productions. The third season will air in summer 2016. The multi-year overall deal will enable Falk to write, develop and produce television projects for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Stephen is one of the best new talents in comedy--as funny, thoughtful and original as You’re the Worst and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next,” said Nick Grad, copresident of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “You’re the Worst, already one of the most critically-acclaimed comedies on television, is also one of the most innovative, something Stephen and the cast will continue in the much-deserved third season.”

You’re the Worst is produced by FX Productions. The series, which FXX says “puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre,” airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. The season finale airs Dec. 9.

Chris Geere and Aya Cash play the leads.