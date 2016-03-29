‘Madam Secretary,’ ‘Mom,’ '2 Broke Girls' Renewed

CBS’ 2016-2017 schedule is coming into focus. The network, which prizes stability as much as any, has renewed Blue Bloods, Elementary, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, 2 Broke Girls, Survivor and The Amazing Race.

It will be season No. 29 for The Amazing Race, which debuted in 2001.

These orders come on the heels of previous announcements about The Big Bang Theory and NCIS coming back.

Amidst its enviable stability, CBS is hustling to produce a hit. Speaking with investors last month, Leslie Moonves, CBS chairman and CEO, said the network’s five rookies—Supergirl, Limitless, Life in Pieces, Code Black and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders—appear to be coming back.

One new show, Angel From Hell, was pulled after five episodes earlier this year.