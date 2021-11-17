iSpot.TV Using Blockgraph To Access More Identity Data

Measurement company iSpot.TV said it is working with Blockgraph in order to get access to additional data sources to enhance its impression and attribution analysis across TV platforms.

iSpot will use Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System to tap into Blockgraph’s identity layer. With additional insights about viewers, iSpot will be able to provide better analytics about the impression delivery and the impact of advertising campaigns. The new arrangement will also help measure addressable advertising and other advanced advertising techniques.

The move comes as the TV industry looks for new ways to measure the different ways consumers are viewing content and interacting with commercials.

“Blockgraph’s approach to audience data doesn’t just supplement iSpot’s attribution and impression reporting, it will help brands and media companies better understand and utilize addressable TV ad inventory in the context of their holistic TV campaigns,” said Robert Bareuther, senior VP of business development, iSpot.

Blockgraph, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and ViacomCBS , provides a secure technology enabling the secure and privacy-protected sharing of data.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with iSpot to help marketers better incorporate and manage their addressable TV campaigns side by side with their campaigns across other TV platforms,” said Aleck Schleider, chief revenue officer, Blockgraph. “Our direct-to-household connectivity, coupled with our interoperable IDoS, ensures more accurate and flexible analysis that always puts privacy first.”■