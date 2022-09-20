iSpot Makes Deal To Get Streaming Data From Conviva

Measurement company iSpot said it made a deal with streaming analytics platform Conviva that will enable iSpot to provide ratings for programming and ads that stream on connected TV devices, mobile devices, tablets and computers.

iSpot said it has been working with Conviva since January to integrate Conviva’s data into its next-day cross-platform ratings.

“iSpot and Conviva’s collaboration has shown how to set a new bar for speed, accuracy and completeness,” said Kelly Abcarian , executive VP for measurement and impact, NBCUniversal. “We’re thrilled by the level of partnership for the benefit of the entire industry. ”

Conviva continues to work with iSpot to deliver de-duplicated content viewership data into iSpot’s Unified Measurement Platform.

“Conviva has proven it can deliver clean, accurate and contextualized streaming data at scale. This collaboration makes it easy for all our network partners to authorize their first-party streaming data for use in our currency products and beyond,” said Emily Wood, VP of business development at iSpot.

iSpot, which has deals in place with several TV networks to provide potential alternative ratings that could be used as currency to buy ad sell advertising, said working with Conviva helps it verify viewership trends at a person and household level.

“As a streaming analytics company, we’re committed to enabling our customers and the broader industry to standardize their data and make it actionable in real time—anywhere and everywhere that delivers value for them,” said Marc Goldstein, head of strategic partnerships for Conviva. “The iSpot platform is a natural destination for that data, and demonstrates both companies’ ongoing commitment to speed, quality, accuracy and transparency. ■