iSpot Hires David Coletti To Head Sports Insights Unit

Measurement company iSpot said it hired Disney and ESPN veteran David Coletti as VP of sports research and insights.

Coletti will work with iSpot's clients to provide measurement and insights for live sports events across linear, streaming and out-of-home media. iSpot clients include brands, networks and sports franchises.

“Dave has incredible knowledge about the dynamic intersection of TV and sports and the respect of so many in the industry,” said Sean Muller, CEO and founder of iSpot. “He will be an invaluable resource for helping brands, networks and franchises understand the audience viewership across various platforms and demonstrate the brand and business impact of sports advertising investments.”

Also Read: Nielsen Rival iSpot Acquires 605 To Expand Measurement Capabilities

At Disney, Coletti was VP of research and insights and launched the company’s Media Distribution Insights group. The group helped Disney’s negotiations with distributors with multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and streaming services.

Earlier, at ESPN, Coletti helped efforts to include streaming audiences into its overall viewing levels and help build ESPN Plus’ consumer research unit.

“Understanding sports viewing behavior comprehensively — and being able to capitalize on that highly sought-after audience — is crucial for marketers looking to not only meet these consumers where they are, but also to drive optimal business outcomes,” said Coletti. “I couldn’t be more excited to be at iSpot, which is at the forefront of media measurement and is revolutionizing an entire industry.”

iSpot acquired Tunity in 2022 to help it measure out-of-home viewing.