Irwin Gotlieb, Other Comscore Directors, Buy More Shares

Three Comscore directors including Madison Avenue legend Irwin Gotlieb increased their stake in the measurement company, according to filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gotlieb, who resigned as chairman of giant media buyer GroupM in 2018, bought 100,000 shares at $3.19 a share on Aug. 11, bringing his holdings to $388,093 shares.

Itzhak Fisher, founder of Pereg Ventures, a venture capital fund, bought 100 shares at between $3.18 and $3.22 a share. He now owns $126,969 Comscore shares.

Brent Rosenthal, chairman of the Comscore board, bought 15,000 shares at $3.25 a share and now owns 179,959 shares.

The investments by Comscore’s directors follow the purchase of 200,000 shares by CEO Bill Livek in March. Livek paid $731,962 for the Comscore stock, which brought his stake to 994,162 shares.

The purchase might indicate that the executives and directors have confidence in the company, which earlier this year made a $204 million deal that largely wiped out its debt.