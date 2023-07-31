Irv ‘Mr. G’ Gikofsky of WPIX New York, Dan Cummings of WSYR Syracuse Headed to NY State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The New York State Broadcasters Association will induct five individuals into its Hall of Fame this fall. Going in are Angie Martinez, radio host on WWPR in New York; Irv “Mr. G” Gikofsky, meteorologist at WPIX New York; Craig Stevens Harris, radio host and manager at WCDO in Sidney, New York; Dan Cummings, retired anchor from WSYR Syracuse; and Bob Matthews, sports radio personality at WHAM Rochester.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Rainbow Room in New York October 26.

“The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 represents the finest [of] our broadcasters in New York,” said David Donovan, president of the NY State Broadcasters Association. “Each inductee represents a lifetime of achievement serving their profession, community and our nation. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”

The New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame is located at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.