Ireland Lines Up Its Celeb Host For ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland’

Graham Norton will host LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Amazon Prime Video. The show sees 10 comedy performers from a specific nation trying their best to make each other laugh, and the last one with a straight face wins. There will be six episodes and filming begins in Dublin this spring.

Trevor Noah will host the South African edition of the show.

Norton’s credits include The Graham Norton Show on the BBC and BBC America, So Graham Norton on Channel 4 and The Graham Norton Effect on Comedy Central.

“Graham Norton and Last One Laughing is a match made in heaven,” said Dan Grabiner, head of originals for U.K. & Northern Europe, Amazon Studios. “Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene; we can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish Original production.”

The Last One Laughing format is on Prime Video in Italy, Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, France, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Brazil and Sweden. The show began in Japan, where it has the title Documental and was created by, and stars, Hitoshi Matsumoto.

“I’m thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years,” said Norton. “I'm so proud of our comedy culture and it's wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience. I can't wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going."

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland is produced by Kite Entertainment. Executive producers are Darren Smith and Mairéad Whelan, and David Noble is the series producer.