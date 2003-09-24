Comedy Central Signs Norton
Comedy Central is importing Irish comic Graham Norton to host a new hour-long
series.
Norton, who hosts So Graham Norton on Britain's Channel Four, has
signed a two-year deal with Comedy that includes the new U.S.-based show
and a stand-up special.
He will also host four episodes of Comedy's Reel Comedy series, which
looks at hot new comedic movies.
Norton's new show will combine talk and variety formats and will be produced
and aired in the same week.
To start, Comedy is ordering up 13 episodes, slated to debut in June 2004.
This will be the network's first hour-long original show.
BBC America replays the British version of his So Graham Norton
series.
