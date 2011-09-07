ION TV Acquires TNT's 'Leverage'

ION Television

has acquired the off-network rights to all seasons of TNT's Leverage, to begin airing in summer

2012.

Leverage, produced by Devlin's Electric Entertainment, has averaged more than

4.8 million total viewers during this year's season.

The deal is a

continuation of ION TV's planned programming expansion, which includes the acquisitionof Psych, Monk and House in

July. Leverage joins Without a Trace, Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer

and ION's original drama Flashpoint

on the network's lineup.

"We're pleased to team up with Dean

Devlin's Electric Entertainment, which has distinguished itself by providing

high caliber theatrical production standards for TV audiences," says Brandon

Burgess, CEO, ION Media Netowrks. "Collaborating with both Electric and Turner

to support the longevity of a popular original drama, such as Leverage, furthers our strategic goal to

be a viable partner for cable network productions."