ION TV Acquires TNT's 'Leverage'
ION Television
has acquired the off-network rights to all seasons of TNT's Leverage, to begin airing in summer
2012.
Leverage, produced by Devlin's Electric Entertainment, has averaged more than
4.8 million total viewers during this year's season.
The deal is a
continuation of ION TV's planned programming expansion, which includes the acquisitionof Psych, Monk and House in
July. Leverage joins Without a Trace, Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer
and ION's original drama Flashpoint
on the network's lineup.
"We're pleased to team up with Dean
Devlin's Electric Entertainment, which has distinguished itself by providing
high caliber theatrical production standards for TV audiences," says Brandon
Burgess, CEO, ION Media Netowrks. "Collaborating with both Electric and Turner
to support the longevity of a popular original drama, such as Leverage, furthers our strategic goal to
be a viable partner for cable network productions."
