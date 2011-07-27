ION TV Acquires 'Psych,' 'Monk,' 'House'
ION Television has acquired the rights to Psych and Monk from Universal Cable Productions and House from Universal Media Studios, it was announced Wednesday by
Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks, and Frances Manfredi, executive
vice president and general sales
manager, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.
The deal allows ION Television to air all six, and future,
seasons of Psych, the first broadcast
network syndication for the detective series, and the entire eight seasons of Monk. House will come to the network two times per week for one year
beginning fall 2012.
"We're very
pleased to be in business with NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution by
having award-winning, high-quality series from Universal Media Studios,
Universal Cable Productions and USA, which is one of cable's most successful
networks," said Burgess. "These series fit particularly nicely with our
network's 'Positively Entertaining' positioning based on procedural dramas and
movies."
The three seriesjoin ION Television's other
acquisitions including Without a Trace,
Criminal Minds and Ghost Whisperer, as well as its original series Flashpoint.
