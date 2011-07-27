ION TV Acquires 'Psych,' 'Monk,' 'House'

ION Television has acquired the rights to Psych and Monk from Universal Cable Productions and House from Universal Media Studios, it was announced Wednesday by

Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks, and Frances Manfredi, executive

vice president and general sales

manager, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

The deal allows ION Television to air all six, and future,

seasons of Psych, the first broadcast

network syndication for the detective series, and the entire eight seasons of Monk. House will come to the network two times per week for one year

beginning fall 2012.

"We're very

pleased to be in business with NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution by

having award-winning, high-quality series from Universal Media Studios,

Universal Cable Productions and USA, which is one of cable's most successful

networks," said Burgess. "These series fit particularly nicely with our

network's 'Positively Entertaining' positioning based on procedural dramas and

movies."

The three seriesjoin ION Television's other

acquisitions including Without a Trace,

Criminal Minds and Ghost Whisperer, as well as its original series Flashpoint.