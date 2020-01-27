Ion Media Acquires TV Station in Las Vegas

Ion Media said it acquired KMCC-TV, Las Vegas, from Entravision Communications Corp.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives ION 71 full-power stations in 62 of the largest U.S. markets.

“ION is committed to investing in broadcast television and offering affordable high-quality content to all American households,” said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of Ion Media. “Over-the-air broadcasting has grown to be the primary source of live linear television for nearly a quarter of the U.S. population. We serve this demand by offering ION content via over-the-air broadcast spectrum in high growth markets like Las Vegas.”