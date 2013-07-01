Ion Adds 'Psych' Season Seven to Off-Net Roster

Ion Television has picked up season seven of NBCUniversal's Psych, adding 16 new episodes to Ion's library. The deal also includes rights to all future seasons of the show.

Ion already had acquired and airs seasons one through six of the show, which originates on NBCU's USA Network. The show, which is produced by Universal Cable Productions, recently was renewed for season eight and is USA's longest-running original series that is currently on the air.

"As we expand our long-standing relationship with NBCUniversal, we are very pleased to make the latest season of Psych available to our audience," said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, ION Media Networks, in a statement. "We're excited to double down on the bet we made by adding Psych, a show that has consistently delivered a wide range of viewers since joining our lineup in 2011."

Psych stars James Roday as police consultant Shawn Spencer, who solves crimes with powers of observation so acute the precinct detectives think he is psychic. Dulé Hill stars as Shawn's best friend and reluctant sidekick Gus; Corbin Bernsen as Shawn's father; Timothy Omundson as Detective Lassiter; Maggie Lawson as Detective Juliet O'Hara; Kirsten Nelson as Chief Vick; and Kurt Fuller recurs as "Woody," the coroner.

Psych is executive produced by Steve Franks, Kelly Kulchak and Chris Henze, from Universal Cable Productions, in association with Tagline Pictures. Mel Damski serves as executive producer/director. Saladin K. Patterson, Andy Berman and Todd Harthan are co-executive producers/writers. Kell Cahoon is consulting producer.