ION Adds ABC's 'Rookie Blue' to Schedule

ION Television has acquired Disney/ABC’s Rookie Blue to start airing on the network this fall.

ION also recently acquired Blue Bloods from CBS and has done a co-production deal with CTV and Fox International for the original series The Listener.

Rookie Blue joins ION's portfolio of off-net series, including CBS’ Criminal Minds, Warner Bros.’ Cold Case and NBCUniversal’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent, as well as off-cable dramas, Twentieth’s Burn Notice, NBCU’s Psych and Electric Entertainment’s Leverage. Rookie Blue will premiere its fifth season on ABC this June.

The show stars Missy Peregrym as Andy McNally, Gregory Smith as Dov Epstein, Ben Bass as Sam Swarek, Travis Milne as Chris Diaz, Enuka Okuma as Traci Nash, Charlotte Sullivan as Gail Peck, Peter Mooney as Nick Collins, Priscilla Faia as Chloe Price, Matt Gordon as Oliver Shaw, Rachael Ancheril as Marlo Cruz, Melanie Nicholls-King as Noelle Williams, Adam MacDonald as Steve Peck and Aliyah O'Brien as Holly Stewart. Joining the series in season five are Oliver Becker as Inspector John Jarvis and Matthew Owen Murray as Duncan Moore.

Rookie Blue is executive produced by Tassie Cameron, Russ Cochrane, Ilana Frank, David Wellington and John Morayniss. It's a production of IFC Films and independent studio Entertainment One, which also distributes the series internationally.