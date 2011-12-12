ION Acquires WBTV's 'Cold Case'

ION Television continues to expand its lineup with

the acquisition of all seven seasons of Cold

Case for a Q1 2012 debutin a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

In addition to all 156 episodes of Cold Case, the agreement extends ION's rights to WBTV's drama Without a Trace.

"Cold Case

is a proven Warner Bros. drama which features diverse self-contained stories

and a very relatable cast that resonates with our audience and fits well with

our syndicated series expansion strategy," said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media

Networks. "ION's goal is to offer a 24/7 quality entertainment schedule, one

with the breadth and quality that also allows us to seamlessly add original

series."