ION Acquires WBTV's 'Cold Case'
ION Television continues to expand its lineup with
the acquisition of all seven seasons of Cold
Case for a Q1 2012 debutin a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.
In addition to all 156 episodes of Cold Case, the agreement extends ION's rights to WBTV's drama Without a Trace.
"Cold Case
is a proven Warner Bros. drama which features diverse self-contained stories
and a very relatable cast that resonates with our audience and fits well with
our syndicated series expansion strategy," said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media
Networks. "ION's goal is to offer a 24/7 quality entertainment schedule, one
with the breadth and quality that also allows us to seamlessly add original
series."
