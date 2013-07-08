Ion Acquires USA's 'Burn Notice,' 'White Collar'

Ion continued to grab offnet rights to cable series on Monday, acquiring USA's Burn Notice and White Collar.



Burn Notice and White Collar join fellow USA series Psych (earlier this week Ion acquired rights to the show's seventh season), Monk and TNT's Leverage on Ion's offnet cable roster. The network also has broadcast series Criminal Minds, Cold Case, House and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

"Burn Notice and White Collar have the creative quality and originality we look for to serve smart and engaged audiences with our 'Positively Entertaining' brand promise," said Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, Ion Media Networks. "And strategically, we are making a concerted bet on top-performing, high-quality, off-cable shows balancing our strong broadcast series portfolio."

Burn Notice is currently in the middle of its seventh and final season, while White Collar recently wrapped its fourth campaign.