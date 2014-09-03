ION Acquires ‘Saving Hope’

ION has acquired Canadian medical drama Saving Hope in a partnership with Entertainment One Television.

The network will have rights to the show’s first two seasons, as well as the current 18-episode third season that recently began airing on Canada’s CTV in June.

Saving Hope previously ran in the U.S. on NBC, but was dropped after averaging fewer than 4 million through its first 10 episodes.

The show is produced by eOne and ICF Films.