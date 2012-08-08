ION Acquires Rights to 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent'

ION Television has acquired

off-net rights to Law & Order:

Criminal Intent from NBCUniversal Cable and Media Distribution.

The network will add

all 10 seasons of the series, which originally aired on NBC for six seasons and

concluded on USA Network in 2011, to its "Positively Entertaining lineup."

"Law & Order: Criminal Intent is a proven drama with a

long-standing history as part of a highly successful 20-plus year franchise"

said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks. "The addition of this popular

series to our general entertainment lineup is yet another important piece to

ION's solid programming foundation."

The series joins ION's other recent acquisition, CBS'Numb3rs, which was announced

Tuesday.