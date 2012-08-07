ION Acquires 'Numb3rs'
ION Television has
acquired the off-net rights to all six seasons of CBS' Numb3rs, the network announced Tuesday.
The procedural drama,
which originally aired on CBS and ran until 2010, will premiere on ION during
the 2012-13 season, joining the network's "Positively Entertaining" lineup of
series that includes its original Flashpoint
and the acquired Criminal Minds, Cold Case and Leverage.
"Numb3rs has a proven track record
and features a strong cast with storylines that will resonate with our ION
audience," said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks. "The series aligns
perfectly with our general entertainment schedule and is a natural next step in
our syndicated series expansion strategy."
The acquisition follows ION's recent announcement of an originalweekly WWE series, WWE Main Event,
which will premiere in the fall.
