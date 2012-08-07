ION Acquires 'Numb3rs'

ION Television has

acquired the off-net rights to all six seasons of CBS' Numb3rs, the network announced Tuesday.

The procedural drama,

which originally aired on CBS and ran until 2010, will premiere on ION during

the 2012-13 season, joining the network's "Positively Entertaining" lineup of

series that includes its original Flashpoint

and the acquired Criminal Minds, Cold Case and Leverage.

"Numb3rs has a proven track record

and features a strong cast with storylines that will resonate with our ION

audience," said Brandon Burgess, CEO, ION Media Networks. "The series aligns

perfectly with our general entertainment schedule and is a natural next step in

our syndicated series expansion strategy."

The acquisition follows ION's recent announcement of an originalweekly WWE series, WWE Main Event,

which will premiere in the fall.