Investigation Discovery to Bow in Latin America

Discovery is planning to launch Investigation Discovery in Latin American on July 9. The new entertainment channel focusing on crime and investigation genres will replace Discovery's Liv service in the region and is expected to reach about 30 million subscribers in 38 countries.

The Latin American launch of Investigation Discovery continues the rapid growth of channel, which airs in more than 100 countries in key markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"Investigation Discovery demonstrates our continuing commitment to offer content that captivates our audience, and it strengthens our offering of entertainment channels by focusing exclusively on suspense, crime and investigation," commented Enrique Martínez, president and general manager of Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic in a statement. "We know that there is great audience demand for this type of programming at the global level and we are confident that it will also be a success in Latin America, among both our viewers as well as with our affiliate and ad sales partners."

The channel's schedule will be completely dubbed into either Spanish or Portuguese and include such police dramas like Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods, a wide variety of movies and such real-life suspense dramas as Deadly Sins, Unusual Suspects, Twisted, Criminal Minds, Cold Blood and Nightmare Next Door.