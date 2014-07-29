'Intelligence For Your Life' to Launch Sept. 15

John Tesh (pictured) and Connie Sellecca's new strip, Intelligence For Your Life, will launch in syndication on Sept. 15 with clearances on 130 stations, clearing 83% of the U.S. as well as parts of Canada.

The show is based on Tesh’s syndicated radio program, also named Intelligence For Your Life, as well as Sellecca’s, named Intelligence For Your Health. Those programs, which have been syndicated on radio stations for the past 12 years, air 33 hours per week and will help cross-promote the new TV show. The couple’s son, Gib Gerard, will serve as the program’s “millennial expert,” providing “shareable intel that can improve every part of your life.”

"Our nearly 300 radio stations have helped us build a strong lifestyle brand over the last 12 years and the addition of broadcast and online video is a natural progression," said Tesh, who served as the co-anchor of CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight for ten years, when it was still distributed by Paramount. A former Paramount distribution executive, Mark Dvornik, has led efforts to clear the show.

The half-hour show will be double-run in most markets, and is cleared in the seven of the top 10 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas and Boston. The show will cover such topics as health, finance, relationships, career, travel and beauty.