Integral Ad Science Names Khurrum Malik as CMO

Integral Ad Science said it named Khurrum Malik as chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

Malik had been head of global business marketing at Spotify. He will be based in New York, reporting to Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer at IAS.

He replaces Tony Marlow, who left in July and is now global CMO for LG Ads Solutions .

“Khurrum’s impressive background and passion for technology and marketing will be instrumental to driving our go-to-market strategies and increasing awareness of our value proposition,” said Dosios. “We are excited for him to lead the marketing effort for IAS.”

Before Spotify, Malik was CMO of Compass and head of product marketing at Meta.

“IAS has set the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. I look forward to working with the entire IAS team to ensure global marketers, publishers, and media platforms understand how best to leverage our technology and insights to activate brand-safe and ROI-driven campaigns,” said Malik. ■