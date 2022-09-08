Tony Marlow Joins LG Ads as CTV Ad Business Grows

With the connected TV advertising business growing , LG Ads Solutions said it hired former Integral Ad Science executive Tony Marlow as global chief marketing officer.

LG Ads also named Barbie Brewer as global head of human resources and Edward Wale as VP, Europe.

Ed Wale (Image credit: LG Ads Solutions)

“Since launching LG Ads Solutions last year, our team has doubled in size, reflecting the rapid growth in CTV advertising globally,” said CEO Raghu Kodige. “These key hires help accelerate our existing momentum even further. With one of the world’s largest footprints in TV audience data and premium CTV media, our opportunity is massive. Scaling our services, partnerships, and team to better service customers everywhere is a top priority.”

Marlow was CMO at IAS, which went public in 2021. Before IAS, he was with Data Axle and Yahoo.

Brewer was chief people officer at mParticle. Before that she worked at Gillab, Netflix and Cisco Systems.

Wale joins LG Ads from Magnite, where he was managing director, CTV EMEA. Previously he was with SpotX. He will be based in London. ■