Instacart Selling Party Fixings With Peacock’s ‘The Valley’

Instacart is throwing a block party with The Valley.

The online shopping service is working the NBCUnversal and Peacock, where Bravo shows like The Valley stream the day after they appear on cable.

A special Instacart site features products needed for a block party. ranging from foods like hot dog, hamburgers (and buns), chicken tenders, hummus and guacamole, soft drinks, chips and crackers and desserts to supplies including plastic cups, ibuprofen, Emergen-c and foam ear plugs.

The menu fits in with what’s happening on the show, where the cast is settling down with family, spending less time in nightclubs and more time in backyards.

Last year, Peacock became Instacart’s streaming partner. Members of Instacart Plus got access to Peacock programming and other perks like free delivery on orders over $35 and reduced service fees.

Earlier this month, NBCU and Instacart made a deal that enabled consumer packaged good advertisers to use Instacart data to reach consumers through NBCU streaming content and measure the impact of campaigns.

Instacart has also been a regular advertiser across Peacock and the NBCU portfolio – including Bravo, CNBC, E! and Today.