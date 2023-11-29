Peacock Available Free to Instacart Plus Customers

NBCUniversal said it made a deal to make its Peacock streaming service available at no extra cost to members of Instacart Plus.

The offer is being promoted during a custom commercial that will air Wednesday during NBC’s Christmas at Rockefeller Center special.

The spot features scenes from Peacock shows including The Office, Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In addition, Instacart will be featured on NBCUniversal programs beginning with Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza Wednesday and on the December 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo.

“Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers,” said Annie Luo, executive VP, Head of Global Partnerships and Strategic Development for Peacock. “With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal.”

Though still trailing the leading streamers, Peacock has been growing recently, adding 4 million subscribers in the third quarter.

“Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night," said Heather Rivera, VP, Strategy, Partnerships, and Corporate Development at Instacart. "We're excited to marry the convenience of shopping with Instacart with Peacock's unparalleled content offerings. An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock."

Instacart Plus costs $99 a year or $9.99 a month. Members get unlimited free delivery on orders over $35, lower service fees, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders and the ability to create shared family accounts.

The custom spot promoting the deal will run across NBCU’s linear social and streaming platforms.

Instacart has been a regular advertiser across Peacock and NBCU linear networks including Bravo, CNBC and E!, as well as the Today show.