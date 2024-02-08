Innovid’s CTV Composer Enables Brand To Create Interactive Ads For Live Streaming Events

Innovid said its CTV Composer self-service authoring tool is now available industry wide.

The CTV Composer enables advertisers to create interactive experiences in house for the growing number of live streaming events.

“High-value live content, like sports and awards, have historically been pillars of linear – but that’s changing. As live events move to CTV, and TV becomes 100% digital, advertisers have a unique opportunity to engage audiences at scale with personalized, interactive formats,” said Dan Mouradian, senior VP, global client solutions at Innovid.

“They now have the technology to accomplish it on their own. Innovid is solving for the challenges that arise with the concurrence of every viewer seeing ads and we have paved the way for mass personalization and interactive advertising during live events,” Mouradian said.

Innovid’s CTV Composer has a catalog of plug-and-play formats, features, and dynamic creative strategies. They can run on 25 CTV devices and reach nearly every U.S. household.

Elements include QR codes that enable viewers to engage with a brand or buy the product.

CTV Composer has historically been used for live streamed events with support from the Innovid team, Now advertisers can build these types of campaigns in-house.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, CTV Composer created ads for nearly 700 campaigns, accounting for more than 202 million impressions.