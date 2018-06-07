Innovid Study Finds Increase in Data-Driven TV Ad Campaigns

The number of advertisers running data driven TV ad campaigns increased by 58% from a year ago, according to an analysis by Innovid.

In its Annual Global Video Benchmarks Study, Innovid outlines the growth in advanced advertising and connected TV.

Innovid found that in those data-driven campaigns, there was a 63% lift in the engagement rate over traditional ad campaigns.

Connected TV impressions continue to rise sharply and were up 178% year over year.

There was a 30% increase in advertisers running campaign on connected TV. The engagement rate in connected TV campaign was 28%, indicating that a ”lean-back” TV advertising experience was becoming a “lean-forward one with consumers, according to Innovid.

Related: SpotX Adds Nielsen OTT Data to Analysis of Ad Campaigns

While broadcast TV ratings continue to fall, Innovid said that digital impressions for broadcasters shoed a “noticeable” increase.

"The most exciting part of this annual study is seeing the market trends reveal themselves in our data – and this year it’s certainly evident with the hyper growth of connected TV advertising and the adoption of data-driven video marketing across all screens," said Beth-Ann Eason, president, Innovid. "We always knew a change would come, but we’re seeing it happen now at an unprecedented pace.”