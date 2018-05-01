SpotX Adds Nielsen OTT Data To Analysis of Ad Campaigns

Supply side ad platform SpotX said it will be using Nielsen audience data for connected TV to evaluate ad campaigns that buy spots in programming on both traditional TV and over-the-top programming.

With viewing through connected devices rising, SpotX said it is increasingly important for advertisers to understand their total campaign audience.

SpotX will take its ad exposure data and combine it with Nielsen’s panel data to measure reach, frequency and gross ratings points for over-the-top ad campaign in a way that is comparable to traditional TV campaigns. Marketers will be able to understand the unduplicated and incremental reach of a campaign that uses connected TV as well as traditional networks.

“Trusted third-party measurement in CTV has historically been the number-one barrier to entry for advertisers, and media buyers need measurement to make smarter CTV investment decisions,” said Mike Shehan, co-founder and CEO at SpotX. “We’re thrilled to work with the industry leader to address this need for buyers while simultaneously creating more opportunities for publishers to monetize connected TV inventory, stimulating wider adoption for CTV overall.”

The first agency to try the SpotX solution was Austin, Texas-based Proof Advertising on behalf of its client Travel Texas, which promotes Texas as a tourist destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets.

“We intuitively know that combining connected TV with traditional TV allows us to reach incremental audiences,” said Ly Tran, associate partner and Chief Media Officer at Proof Advertising. “For our client, Travel Texas, we jumped at the chance to start using Nielsen's unique CTV and Linear TV reporting with SpotX because it’s a needed solution that will make us smarter and enable us to better understand how our ad total spend reaches an unduplicated audience reach on TV and beyond.”