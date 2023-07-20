Innovid Hires Stackline’s Jeff Austin as Senior VP, Revenue Operations

Innovid said it hired Jeff Austin as senior VP of revenue operations.

Austin previously had been VP, business operations at Stackline.

In his new post, Austin will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing revenue-generating processes and platforms. He will also align Innovids sales, marketing, customer success and operations units to maximize revenue growth.

“The connected TV advertising technology industry continues to experience monumental change, rewarding innovation that addresses market challenges within an environment focused on value creation and performance,” Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer at Innovid, said. “Jeff has a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and brings a wealth of expertise and passion that will be invaluable as we continue to support our customers through the next phase of industry disruption and growth.“

Before Stackline, Austin held posts at Everbridge, xMatters and Workfront.

“I’m joining Innovid at a pivotal time as dollars continue to shift toward digital video formats, putting the company in an ideal position to drive impactful outcomes for clients in today’s increasingly complex converged TV landscape,” Austin said. “I look forward to helping Innovid maximize the opportunity in front of them by continuously improving the effectiveness of our team's interactions with customers in realizing the future of TV.”