Innovid Expands CTV Technology Into China Market

Ad-tech company Innovid said it is expanding into China with its connected TV technology Innovid also said it hired former Google and Publicis exec David Chen, who will oversee the region as executive director, China.

Innovid said the move will benefit global marketers who can consumers in the huge Chinese market with CTV technology that is consistent with other countries.

“Innovid is the global leader in innovating and creating transformative experiences in CTV and video for brands and audiences,” says Zvika Netter, CEO of Innovid. “As international brands seek to engage this tech-savvy China consumer base, marketers can utilize our unified infrastructure to expand reach and increase relevance. With the addition of the China market, Innovid clients now have a more comprehensive and near complete view of global campaign performance. This is another critical step forward towards solving the CTV industry's measurement fragmentation challenges.”

Chen was managing director at Publicis Group and country manager for Google China before joining Innovid.

As CTV consumption continues to take off globally, I’m thrilled to join Innovid and share the company's vision of the future of CTV advertising with the China market,” said Chen. “This region presents a really exciting opportunity for brands to engage with a hyper-focused, video centric audience. I look forward to supporting our global partners, helping them curate and deliver impactful campaigns." ■