InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Handling First-Party Data

InfoSum said it launched Platform Sigma, which is designed to collect and handle first-party data in a privacy-protecting manner.

The Platform Sigma infrastructure provides organizations with a safe, secure and interoperable infrastructure for operating their own data clean rooms.

“Platform Sigma represents the next stage in data collaboration, eliminating all barriers to entry for enterprise organizations to extract the full value from their first-party data – safely and securely – with no risk and no limits,” said InfoSum CEO Brian Lesser.

Platform Sign offers a Cloud Vault, where data can be operationalized Transformation enabling the processing and activation of first-party data, an App Exchange, Query Engine and an Open API giving tech stacks access to data.

Also: Amobee Working With InfoSum on Post-Cookie Identity System

“As our clients continue to scale their first-party data strategies - privacy protection is top of mind. Tools like Platform Sigma allow us to focus on driving strategy and delivering better customer experiences, while allowing our clients to maintain full control of their data,” according to Slavi Samardzija, Global CEO of Omnicom’s Annalect. “As InfoSum continues to innovate, Platform Sigma will provide the security, flexibility and speed necessary to enable full-scale use of our clients first-party data.”

Following the Platform Sigma launch and the next phase for InfoSum will be the launch of Safe Audience Transfer, an open-source project that leverages the company’s patented privacy-enhancing technology in order to create interoperability between all data silos and systems including clean room-to-clean room operations, the company said. ■