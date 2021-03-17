Amobee Working With InfoSum on Post-Cookie Identity System

Amobee said it is working with InfoSum to create ways to identify and target consumers for advertisers and clients around the world as the industry moves into a post-cookie era.

By working together Amobee and InfoSum will be able to help clients reach audiences at scale with targeted advertising campaigns in a privacy-compliant manner.

“While most competitors are focused on the replacement of third party cookies through alternative identity solutions, Amobee is differentiating itself by also betting on ecosystems not reliant on these forms of cookie-less identifiers,” said Maria Flores-Portillo, GM of EMEA for Amobee. “We believe the decentralization of data will play a key role in the future of identity, with Amobee and InfoSum together empowering advertisers to understand and reach their audiences in environments where traditional identity markers are no longer scalable.”

Amobee aims to centralize data across paid and owned properties with tools to discover, plan, activate, optimize and measure tailored for the addressable ecosystem while InfoSum’s ability to offer advertisers advanced audience analysis, segmentation and measurement between decentralized data sets from premium media publishers marks a strategic, complementary offering for brands, agencies and broadcasters, the companies said.

“The media industry is going through a shift in the way advertisers and media owners collaborate to deliver better data-driven customer experiences, but through this new partnership with Amobee, companies can access a future-proofed approach to identity,” said Richard Foster, chief revenue officer at InfoSum. “As identity becomes increasingly disparate, an agnostic approach to identity is needed to engage consumers wherever they are, across whatever content they are consuming. By using InfoSum’s decentralized identity infrastructure and Amobee’s converged media platform, brands and media owners are empowered to deliver high-performing marketing campaigns that prioritize the privacy of their customers, and the security of their data.”