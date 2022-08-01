‘Industry’ Season Two on HBO

Season two of finance drama Industry begins on HBO August 1. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay created the show.

Industry “gives an insider's view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office,” according to HBO.

Season two takes place after the height of the pandemic. The market is hopping, and everyone at Pierpoint is fired up, for better or for worse, about new U.S. management. Harper, Yasmin and Robert must drive new business and make new alliances.

Myha’la Herrold plays Harper, Marisa Abela portrays Yasmin and Harry Lawtey is Robert. New cast members include Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis and Jay Duplass.

Down and Kay executive produce Industry with Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen and Ben Irving. Bad Wolf Production produces for HBO and BBC. ■