HBO Orders Season Two of ‘Industry’

HBO has renewed the financial drama Industry for a second season. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay created the series, which premiered Nov. 9. Season one has eight episodes.

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early 20s– replete with thrills, failures and victories," said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what's in store for season two. We also send a big thanks to our partners at Bad Wolf and BBC."

Industry looks at young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at an investment firm in London. Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan are in the cast. Herrold plays a New York woman giving banking a shot in England.

Down told B+C the show is about “honoring the small moments of work success when you’re very young.”

Season one ends Dec. 21.

Besides Down and Kay, the executive producers are Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and Ben Irving for BBC.

Lena Dunham directed the pilot.