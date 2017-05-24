'Impractical Jokers' Clears 85% of U.S.

truTV’s Impractical Jokers has been sold in more than 85% of the country to debut this fall in syndication, the network and distributor Trifecta Entertainment & Media said Wednesday.

The show is cleared on the CBS and Sinclair station groups in the country’s largest markets, as well as on Tribune, Nexstar, Titan, Weigel, Gray, Hearst, Cox and Tegna. It’s being sold as a Monday through Friday strip. Trifecta is handling distribution and ad sales for the series.

Impractical Jokers—starring lifelong friends Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano playing hidden-camera pranks on each other—is now in its sixth season and has been greenlit for a seventh. The show is truTV’s longest-running series.

New episodes of Impractical Jokers will premiere Thursday, July 13, at 10:00 pm ET/PTwith a special hour-long mid-season premiere episode that features the Jokers on location in Hawaii.

Impractical Jokers is produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise and Pete McPartland Jr. joining Gatto, Murray, Quinn and Vulcano as executive producers.