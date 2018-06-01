'Imposters' Finished After Season Two on Bravo

Bravo series Imposters will be finished after its current second season, the network has confirmed. A mix of suspense and humor, the show is about a persona-shifting con artist whose victims, a trio known as the Bumblers, are trying to track her down.

Season two features 10 episodes. Airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, Imposters' season finale June 7 will wrap up its run.

Related: E! Cancels Drama ‘The Arrangement’

Imposters is produced by Universal Cable Productions, with Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein executive producing. The cast includes Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendón, Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben.

In May, Bravo announced a digital after-show, True Cons: The Tricky Business of Real Life Imposters, for Imposters.