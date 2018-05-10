Bravo Greenlights Six Original Digital Series

Bravo Media has given a greenlight to six new original digital series.

The shows include an after-show for Bravo’s cable series Imposters and The First Time I . . . which will feature guests including Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Brand and Derek Hough.

Bravo has also renewed the digital series Throwback Bravo for a second season.

The new shows will launch over the next few months. True Con: The Tricky Business of Real Life Imposters has its debut Thursday.

“We’re bullish on original content for Bravo Digital, as evident by our largest series order to date,” said Lisa Hsia, executive VP, digital, Bravo and Oxygen Media. “The new slate is highly binge-worthy, playing into themes our core fans crave while also appealing to a wider audience.”

Bravo, part of NBCUniversal, has been expanding its digital offering and April was its best month ever with 11.2 million full-episode starts. Unique visitors and short-form video stream were also up on a month-over-month basis.

Advertisers are attaching themselves to digital content and traditional network are producing more shows to accommodate them.

“Bravo doubling down on digital original series affords marketers even greater opportunities to reach the passionate Bravo consumer and drive their brand initiatives,” said Laura Molen, executive VP, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal. “We know the Bravo fanbase to be highly affluent and social consumers, and we look forward to working with marketers on new opportunities to engage this audience with these great programs.”

Here is Bravo’s slate of new digital series.

· True Cons: The Tricky Business of Real Life Imposters (launching today): The new digital Imposters after-show, takes a light-hearted look at the art of the con. Each week, host Georgia Hardstark from My Favorite Murder is joined by experts on the con game to break down the real life tricks of the trade used within Bravo’s scripted series Imposters.

· The Weekly Dish Happy Hour (launching May 11): The biggest, buzziest headlines of the week and cocktails you need to cope with them. In this weekly extension of bravotv.com’s Daily Dish, hosts Angel Laketa Moore and Sharzad Kiadeh review the top pop culture news of the week, along with the perfect cocktail pairing.

· Beats and Bites (launching May 15): Accomplished jazz musicians, foodies, and Bravoholics, the Potash Twins, Adeev and Ezra, take viewers along as they rub elbows with artists, master chefs and Bravolebrities. Guests include Wynton Marsalis, Tom Colicchio, Cody James, Brooke Williamson, Shirley Chung, Robert Glasper, Michael Voltaggio, Leah Cohen and Smino.

· The First Time I… (launching in June): Co-produced by Mashable, celebrities share stories of first times gone wrong, from first dates to first family vacations. Guests include Derek Hough, Russell Brand, Shaquille O’Neal, Simone Biles, Shep Rose and Arturo Castro.

· Adulting by Bravo (launching in July): This digital series follows comedian Chelsea White on her journey to become an actual adult. She’s a 33-year-old employed independent woman, but that doesn’t mean she knows what her health insurance plan covers or how to cook the simplest of foods. In each episode, Chelsea asks an expert – including Bravolebrities – to help get her life together and learn more grown up tasks.

· Throwback Bravo (launching in July): Our celebration of classic Bravo returns as Daryn Carp, Andy Cohen's assistant, cracks open the vault and revisits hilarious and unforgettable moments from Bravo shows

· Ghosted (launching in October): Dumped daters share tales of being ghosted, and find closure with the ones who ghosted them in this new original video series.