E! Cancels Drama ‘The Arrangement’

E! has cancelled its scripted drama The Arrangement after two seasons. The show looked at Hollywood A-list types, and the dark side of fame.

The Arrangement debuted in March 2017. It totaled 20 episodes.

"Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series The Arrangement has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance," said E!. "While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners."

Jonathan Abrahams created The Arrangement and was an executive producer alongside Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith and Gregory Lipstone. Universal Cable Productions produced the show.

The cast included Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista and Michael Vartan.

The Arrangement was the rare scripted drama on E!, along with The Royals.

A Hollywood self-help group depicted in the show prompted some critics to wonder if it was inspired by the Church of Scientology, and the relationship between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.