IMDb TV To Premiere Insect Heist Docuseries ‘Bug Out’ March 4

IMDb TV , Amazon’s ad supported streaming service, said it will premiere Bug Out, a true-crime docuseries about the largest theft of insects in history, on March 4.

Evidence in a case that's bugged officials (Image credit: IMDb TV)

The show is part of IMDb TV’s original programming effort, designed to help it stand out in the increasing competitive ad-supported streaming fields. IMDb original programming also includes the spy story Alex Rider, Leverage:Redemption, Judy Justice and the Dick Wolf produced On Call.

Streamers ranging from Roku to Fox’s Tubi are also churning out original programming to attract viewers and advertisers.

Also:.Amazon Makes Upfront Deals With 40% More Advertisers

Bug Out looks at the bizarre thefts of $50,000 worth of living bugs from the Philadelphia Insectarium. The show’s four episodes feature interviews with insect collectors, bug smuggler and law enforcement offices.

From The Cinemart, Bug Out is executive produced by Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Michael Gasparro, and directed by Ben Feldman. ■