IMDb TV To Premiere Insect Heist Docuseries ‘Bug Out’ March 4
By Jon Lafayette published
Four episodes to stream in the U.S. and U.K.
IMDb TV, Amazon’s ad supported streaming service, said it will premiere Bug Out, a true-crime docuseries about the largest theft of insects in history, on March 4.
The show is part of IMDb TV’s original programming effort, designed to help it stand out in the increasing competitive ad-supported streaming fields. IMDb original programming also includes the spy story Alex Rider, Leverage:Redemption, Judy Justice and the Dick Wolf produced On Call.
Streamers ranging from Roku to Fox’s Tubi are also churning out original programming to attract viewers and advertisers.
Also:.Amazon Makes Upfront Deals With 40% More Advertisers
Bug Out looks at the bizarre thefts of $50,000 worth of living bugs from the Philadelphia Insectarium. The show’s four episodes feature interviews with insect collectors, bug smuggler and law enforcement offices.
From The Cinemart, Bug Out is executive produced by Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Michael Gasparro, and directed by Ben Feldman. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.