IFC Films Launches Its Own SVOD Platform

IFC Films has announced the launch of its subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform, IFC Films Unlimited.

The streaming service will have a $5.99-a-month price tag and feature all-you-can-watch access to IFC’s indie and documentary film catalog, which includes titles such as Y Tu Mamá También, The Thin Blue Line, The Trip, 45 Years, and Two Days, One Night.

IFC Unlimited is launching in conjunction with the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and is available at this point only through Amazon Channels, the direct-to-consumer video app marketplace set up within Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon has not said what OTT platforms its SVOD app will support.

“Over our nearly 20-year history, we’ve been fortunate to have established a rich library of the best in independent film and we thought the time was right to create an IFC Films-branded platform,” said Lisa Schwartz, IFC Films co-president, in a statement. “Bringing together a broad collection of films that span our many labels and genres, IFC Films Unlimited will be a general entertainment destination for specialty film fans.”