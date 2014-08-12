'Idol's Cotter Joins 'The Daily Buzz'
American Idol finalist Jared Cotter has been named a co-host of The Daily Buzz, Mojo Brands Media’s syndicated morning news program that airs in more than 165 markets.
Cotter, who also models, was a finalist in Idol’s sixth season.
Also coming on board the program is Kristen Aldridge, previously a host on omg! Yahoo, and later on its TV incarnation, omg! Insider.
The two join Jessica Reyes as the show heads into its 13th season.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.