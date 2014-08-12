'Idol's Cotter Joins 'The Daily Buzz'

American Idol finalist Jared Cotter has been named a co-host of The Daily Buzz, Mojo Brands Media’s syndicated morning news program that airs in more than 165 markets.

Cotter, who also models, was a finalist in Idol’s sixth season.

Also coming on board the program is Kristen Aldridge, previously a host on omg! Yahoo, and later on its TV incarnation, omg! Insider.

The two join Jessica Reyes as the show heads into its 13th season.