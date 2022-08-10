Ian Pannell Named Chief Foreign Correspondent at ABC News

Ian Pannell has been named chief foreign correspondent at ABC News. He joined ABC News in 2017 as senior foreign correspondent, based in London, after 26 years at the BBC.

“Throughout his storied, 30-plus-year career as a journalist, Ian has been on the frontlines covering some of the most important and compelling stories across the world,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president, in a memo to staff.

Pannell was international correspondent when he departed the BBC. He spent 15 years at BBC News and 11 more as a reporter at BBC Radio.

“Despite difficult and often dangerous situations, Ian continues to deliver powerful reporting, often setting the tone and pace for our international breaking news and ongoing coverage,” said Godwin. “I look forward to continued excellence from Ian and the entire foreign news team, led by [London bureau chief] Katie Den Daas and [director of international news] Kirit Radia.” ■