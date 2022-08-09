'I Just Killed My Dad' Docuseries on Netflix August 9

Documentary series I Just Killed My Dad premieres on Netflix August 9. The show “tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story,” said Netflix, of the Templet family. Teen Anthony shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it gets a bit complicated.

There are three episodes, detailing what led Templet to commit murder, and “the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath,” according to Netflix.

Skye Borgman directed.

Anthony was raised in Baton Rouge. He was taken from his mother at age 5 and raised by his father Burt, who was against sending him to school, and didn’t home-school him either, according to Burt’s estranged wife.

Anthony and his stepbrother sustained physical and emotional abuse at home. In June 2019, Burt started a fight with Anthony, the boy said, and Anthony ran to his father’s bedroom, grabbed two guns, and shot his father to death.

“I want people to know that I'm not crazy, and I'm not a murderer, and I'm innocent," Anthony says in the series.

Anthony was 17. He received probation for the shooting.

Borgman also directed crime documentary Girl in the Picture on Netflix.

“Borgman lays it all out before us with her customary consummate skill,” reads a review in The Guardian. “She lets the participants speak their truths, while weaving in the practicalities and difficulties of the case via interviews with the lawyers. The way she frames and edits the story serves to challenge viewers’ assumptions along the way. What it is to know that she will never run out of stories.” ■