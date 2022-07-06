Crime documentary Girl in the Picture premieres on Netflix July 6. Skye Borgman directed the film, about the mysterious death of a young mother and the subsequent kidnapping of her son. Both incidents blow open a mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the federal fugitive at the center of the mystery.

The death of the woman, a stripper with numerous identities who went by the name Sharon Marshall for much of her life, happened on the side of the road in Oklahoma City in 1990. Her father had been a fugitive for decades.

Borgman’s films include Abducted in Plain Sight, Junk Dreams and China Lake.

“Borgman keeps it all connected and clear, which is the most impressive feat of Girl in the Picture,” goes a review on RogerEbert.com. “She tells this young woman’s complicated story with curiosity but also with sympathy, and ultimately highlights the healing that would seem impossible after so much heartache.” ■