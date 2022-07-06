‘Girl in the Picture’ Premieres on Netflix
By Michael Malone published
True-crime film about mysterious death of woman with a curious past
Crime documentary Girl in the Picture premieres on Netflix July 6. Skye Borgman directed the film, about the mysterious death of a young mother and the subsequent kidnapping of her son. Both incidents blow open a mystery about the woman’s true identity, and the federal fugitive at the center of the mystery.
The death of the woman, a stripper with numerous identities who went by the name Sharon Marshall for much of her life, happened on the side of the road in Oklahoma City in 1990. Her father had been a fugitive for decades.
Borgman’s films include Abducted in Plain Sight, Junk Dreams and China Lake.
“Borgman keeps it all connected and clear, which is the most impressive feat of Girl in the Picture,” goes a review on RogerEbert.com. “She tells this young woman’s complicated story with curiosity but also with sympathy, and ultimately highlights the healing that would seem impossible after so much heartache.” ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.